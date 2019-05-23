HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Paid family medical leave cleared a hurdle on Wednesday, but it does not have the support of the governor.
Despite having support from fellow Democrats, Gov. Ned Lamont said he doesn't like some parts of the proposal.
He vowed to veto it.
The plan for paid family medical leave involves it being funded by a payroll tax on every Connecticut employee.
Each employee could take up to 12 weeks off from work to care for a relative or newborn.
It would also create a quasi-public board.
Lamont said he wants to see more of a private-public partnership with insurance companies also involved.
The idea is something Republicans agree with, but their proposal would be optional for workers. Democrats and Lamont oppose that facet.
However, both parties and Lamont want to see some form of paid family leave.
"Look, I ran on this. I know how important this is. I am going to get it passed but I will do it in the way taxpayers have real confidence. We are doing it the most efficient way possible," Lamont said.
Lawmakers can't seem to agree on what it should look like.
"I think he will veto this bill and maybe we’ll see a better bill," said Sen. Len Fasano, a Republican. "Paid family [and medical] leave is something we have to talk about, but putting a tax on the employees to pay for it is not what should happen."
"Being out of work for a week or two can be very catastrophic for many families," said Sen. Martin Looney, a Democrat. "This will provide peace of mind at the cost of a half-of-a-percent of people’s income."
"I would like to have an in-depth conversation with governor, and then we are going to have to caucus it, a governor's veto is always a little bit of a game changer," said Democratic State Rep. and House Speaker Joe Aresimowicz.
The state House of Representatives still needs to vote on the measure.
Business owners are reacting to how this will impact them.
"It's going to affect patient care,” said Veterinarian Chip Beckett.
He said he’s less concerned about who runs the program than the effect.
He owns Beckett & Associates Veterinary Services in Glastonbury, and said if his employees can take up to 12 weeks off, finding another trained person to fill in won't be easy.
"There isn't anybody to hire, and virtually nobody that has any talent is going to work for 90 days on a regular basis,” Beckett said.
However, low income workers, many of them young, don’t have good benefits and are forced to take the time off without pay, or in some cases leave their jobs.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.