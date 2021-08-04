ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – Anyone who plans to dine indoors at a restaurant in New York City will need to be vaccinated.
While there is more pressure for restrictions now that COVID infections are increasing, Gov. Ned Lamont said he feels Connecticut doesn’t have to go that far.
On Wednesday, Lamont said towns and businesses should make the call.
“I think those who really know how to keep customers safe and make customers feel safe are going to set their own requirements,” he said.
“We will work with our local professionals to make the decision, but right now, the only we are going to mandate is in our public buildings that you wear a mask,” said Manchester Mayor Jay Moran.
Some restaurant owners agree it should be their decision.
“As far the vaccinated, that should be up to them, it shouldn’t be a question at the door, questioning a customer as they come in have you been vaccinated or not,” said restaurant owner Fran DelMastro.
Connecticut has one of the highest vaccination rates, with 82 percent among all those who are eligible.
COVID-19 infection rates were on the way down, but now they’re picking up.
Some say masks and even vaccines would make them feel safe.
“Everybody should get vaccinated to get out of this pandemic and all that. So, it’s necessary for everybody to understand the situation we are in,” said Khan Ahmed, of East Hartford.
“Inside, close proximity, I think it’s probably a good idea,” said Bob Turcotte, who is a street vendor.
He said he doesn’t have to worry about vaccines since his business is outside, but even he had restrictions at the height of the pandemic, saying customers had to wear masks and he had to put up cones for social distancing.
When it comes to nursing homes, which were devastated by the pandemic, Lamont said he’s considering making vaccines mandatory in those facilities.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.