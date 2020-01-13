DERBY, CT (WFSB) - The governor is expected to sign a bill Monday afternoon which commemorates an agreement between the state and its hospitals.
Democratic Gov. Ned Lamont said he's holding a bill signing ceremony at Griffin Hospital in Derby at 1:30 p.m.
The bill will result in the withdrawal of all pending legal claims that various hospitals filed against the state.
The $1.8 billion settlement was agreed upon back in December during a special session.
State Republicans noted that hospitals and the state were at odds over a "provider tax" that was first imposed in 2012 as part of a plan to secure more federal Medicaid reimbursement for both the state and hospitals.
However, they said hospitals ended up paying more in taxes, which prompted the legal action.
The claims could have exposed the state to as much as $4 billion in liability.
In addition to Lamont, Republican Rep. Themis Klarides, Connecticut Hospital Association CEO Jennifer Jackson and others are expected to attend Monday's bill signing.
(2) comments
Fishey???
doesn't matter the state will renege on it like before
