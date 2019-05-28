HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor is expected to sign a new bill into law which will increase the state's minimum wage.
The bill will make the minimum wage $15 an hour by 2023.
Gov. Ned Lamont planned a bill-signing ceremony on Tuesday morning.
Lawmakers passed the measure earlier this month.
They said raising the wage will impact about 320,000 workers in the state.
Under it, the current wage of $10.10 will climb to $11 this October.
It will then gradually increase a dollar each year until it reaches $15 in 2023.
To appease seasonal employers, 16 and 17-year-olds would get paid 85 percent of the minimum wage during a 90-day period. After that time passes, they'd receive the full amount.
While some lawmakers feel it is a necessary step to improve the lives of workers in Connecticut, others fear it will impact businesses and discourage employers from hiring because it will get too expensive.
Lamont's ceremony is set to happen at the Parkville Care Center in Hartford at 11 a.m.
