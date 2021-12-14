ROCKY HILL, CT (WFSB) – Connecticut’s governor expressed optimism that the state is responding well to the recent increase in covid cases.
Gov. Ned Lamont addressed the issue at the Middlesex County Chamber of Commerce holiday breakfast on Tuesday morning.
Lamont stressed that the state's high vaccination rate is helping to limit the damage being caused by the delta and omicron variants.
Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz said on Tuesday that 77.8 percent of hospitalized COVID patents were not fully vaccinated.
77.8% of hospitalized COVID patients are not fully vaccinated. Keep you and your families safe this holiday by getting your vaccine and booster shots. Click here to find a pop-up clinic near you like this great clinic I visited in Norwalk today. https://t.co/8csIfnIOaU pic.twitter.com/XBAjY5QHoN— Lt. Gov. Susan Bysiewicz (@LGSusanB) December 14, 2021
The governor believed that if people kept making smart decisions to protect themselves, everyone will get through the pandemic together.
“We know how to keep ourselves safe,” Lamont said. “We know how to keep our businesses open. We know how to keep our kids in school and that's just what we are going to do.”
Information about pop-up vaccination clinics around the state can be found here.
Lamont said he does not plan on instituting a statewide mask mandate because so far Connecticut hospitals are doing a good job of handling the increased number of cases.
There isn’t a single valid study that concludes mask wearing is effective in slowing the spread of a virus. If anyone is aware of one, please send the link. The fact that schools are still forcing our kids to wear masks all day long is not just absurd because there is no empirical evidence to support it, but also cruel due to the mental harm it is doing.
Both my children have to wear them and they say it is the parents that whine about it. The kids don't really care. What do your kids say? If you have any that are in school.
I'm not a fan of many of his policy's to be honest, but not making a statewide mask mandate is the correct call. They didn't really work the first few times, it won't work now.
Glad to see he is not panicking due to the media hype and imposing stricter measures. Either he has started to finally figure out that mask mandates, lockdowns, curfews, etc. are irrelevant to how a virus spreads, or he senses the political winds are shifting and the majority of constituents are done with covid restrictions.
