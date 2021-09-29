school masks generic
HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – After Gov. Ned Lamont’s pandemic emergency powers were extended for the sixth time on Tuesday, he went ahead and signed several COVID-related executive orders, including a mask mandate.

Lamont’s emergency powers have been extended through Feb. 15, 2022.

Following the approval, Lamont signed an executive order that authorizes nine previously issued executive orders to remain in effect through this extension.

Those orders include requiring masks in schools, childcare facilities, and certain higher-risk settings. It also allows cities and towns to require universal masking in certain settings.

The order also allows the requirement of long-term care facility workers, state hospital workers, state employees, preK through 12 school workers, and childcare facilities staff members to get vaccinated, with test-out options for those not working in long-term care facilities and hospitals.

Dan7543
Dan7543

Last week, CT had a positivity rate of around 2.75%. Just for comparison, Florida had a positivity rate of 21.3%. Lamont is doing the right thing. DeSantis is doing the wrong thing.

