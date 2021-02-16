BLOOMFIELD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor received his first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine on Tuesday morning.
Gov. Ned Lamont took the shot around 10:15 a.m. at the First Cathedral on Blue Hills Avenue in Bloomfield.
It was Pfizer's version of the vaccine.
Lamont is 67 years old and became eligible to receive it when the state expanded Phase 1B of the state's vaccine rollout to include people ages 65 and up.
A clinic at the cathedral was organized by Trinity Health of New England for members of the church’s congregation who are over the age of 65. Forty-seven church members signed up for the event.
“I’m proud to partner with our faith community to make sure everyone eligible for a vaccine in Connecticut can access one,” Lamont said. “Leaders in our houses of worship in every community are a critical part of ensuring everyone knows the vaccine is safe, and we are making sure every resident of our state has free access to the vaccine regardless of insurance availability or documentation status. I look forward to visiting more vaccination clinics, particularly at houses of worship. I want to thank First Cathedral for hosting us today, and all the staff at Trinity Health of New England for building this wonderful clinic.”
Other participants who joined the governor included Connecticut Supreme Court Chief Justice Richard Robinson, State Treasurer Shawn Wooden, Rep. Bobby Gibson of Bloomfield, and Dr. Reginald J. Eadie, president and CEO of Trinity Health of New England.
“As part of our mission and core values, we pride ourselves on our ability to provide equitable care for all community members,” said Dr. Reginald Eadie, president and CEO of Trinity Health Of New England. “At Trinity Health of New England, we have a responsibility bring the COVID-19 vaccine into local neighborhoods to ensure easy, efficient access, and are doing so through our expanded network of vaccine clinics, including pop-up clinics like the one at The First Cathedral. It is vitally important that we do our part to instill confidence in the COVID-19 vaccine within our local communities, particularly in communities of color and our most vulnerable populations. We remain dedicated to providing outreach and education about the vaccine. This includes offering a variety of opportunities for patients to get their questions and concerns answered so they may make an informed decision when it’s their turn to roll up their sleeve and get vaccinated. We applaud the governor’s work to lead our state through the challenges the pandemic has brought and for his leadership throughout the vaccine roll out. We are, most certainly, all in this together.”
Lamont encouraged everyone eligible to get the vaccine to help protect themselves and their community.
"The vaccine is one of the reasons the infection rate is going down in our state," he said. "It’s one of the reasons the number of hospitalizations is going down and fatalities are beginning to go down."
Connecticut's positivity rate, as of Monday afternoon, was at 2.98 percent. Hospitalizations dropped by 56 patients since Friday.
For more information on Connecticut's vaccine rollout, including how to register and where clinics are happening, head here.
(1) comment
You go GOV! Stay healthy stay safe!!
