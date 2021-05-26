HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - It's been a week since the state significantly eased COVID-19 restrictions.

Gov. Ned Lamont gave an update on the state's economic and health condition on Wednesday afternoon.

“For a year plus, I’ve been telling people to stay safe, stay home," Lamont said. "Now I’m saying get out of the house.”

A news conference began at 1 p.m. at the Connecticut Convention Center in Hartford.

Lamont was joined by David Lehman, the Connecticut economic and community development commissioner.

Mask, business restrictions in Connecticut are officially eased People in Connecticut can finally take off the masks if they’re fully vaccinated.

State leaders say many hotels are booked solid for the Memorial Day weekend. They also said many tickets for events were sold.

During the pandemic, they said passenger air traffic was down 97 percent. Currently, it was only down 40 percent. They expect it trend more toward normal going forward.

On May 19, Connecticut went in line with guidance from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The guidance included lifting the indoor mask mandate for vaccinated people in most settings.

However, the decision to have customers keep masks on was left up to individual businesses.

The tourism and hospitality industry was one of the hardest hit during the pandemic.

The CT Office of Tourism said last year due to the pandemic, its lodging occupancy revenue was down 30 to 50 percent.