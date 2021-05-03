HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - An update was given Monday on contributions made to the state's new paid family and medical leave program.
Gov. Ned Lamont and Andrea Baron Reeves, CEO of the Connecticut Paid Family and Medical Leave Insurance Authority’s board of directors, held a news conference at 1 p.m. in Hartford.
The program launched in January.
Lamont announced that 108,911 businesses registered for the program and submitted $102 million in the first quarter of contributions.
“No one should have to choose between caring for their family when they need it most, and paying their bills,” Lamont said. “This program was put together thoughtfully to ensure that working families in our state don’t have to make that tough choice. Now more than ever, it’s important that we make these tools available. If we’ve learned anything from the COVID-19 pandemic, it’s the importance of planning ahead.”
A lot of workers started seeing a half percent tax on their paychecks at the beginning of the year. That's what is funding the program, which extends sick time.
Workers who qualify can take up to 12 weeks of paid leave from work if they or a family member are ill. However, qualified employees won't start receiving the benefits until 2022.
“We are very pleased with the first quarter results,” Barton Reeves said. “The paid leave program has been fully developed during the pandemic, when many of Connecticut’s businesses were struggling just to survive. Business cooperation with this new process has been extraordinary and workers across Connecticut who will be eligible for paid leave next year will be the beneficiaries.”
The authority had set a goal of registering 104,000 businesses. Actuarial projections for the paid leave program set first quarter contributions at $67 million, Barton Reeves said.
Businesses are required to submit withholding quarterly.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.