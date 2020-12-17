(WFSB) -- Winter Storm Bailey brought several inches of snow late Wednesday night into Thursday morning.
In addition to the snow piling up, winds have been gusting up to 40 mph, creating near blizzard-like conditions throughout the night and during the morning.
Gov. Ned Lamont gave an update on the state's response to Winter Storm Bailey on Thursday morning.
“Our Department of Transportation crews and their contractors have been out all night long clearing the roads, and I must express my gratitude to them, as well as the many residents who heeded our advice and stayed home during the peak hours of the storm, helping reduce the number of accidents,” Governor Lamont said. “I also want to thank the Connecticut State Police who have been out on the roads responding to calls and helping to ensure everyone’s safety. While the storm is not over just yet, I encourage everyone to stay home if you can, and if you must go out use extreme caution.”
He said as of 9 a.m. Thursday, state police responded to 583 calls for service, 46 motor vehicle accidents, and 131 motor vehicle assists.
State offices are also closed Thursday, as residents are still urged to stay home if they could.
All bus and paratransit services statewide are expected to resume Thursday at noon. CTtransit, CTtransit express, CTfastrak, and transit district bus services will operate with the first bus on each route scheduled for 12:00 p.m. or later.
Additionally, bitter cold temperatures are upon us, so Lamont activated the state’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol on Wednesday afternoon.
The protocol sets up a system for state agencies and municipalities to coordinate with United Way 2-1-1 and Connecticut’s network of shelters to ensure that the most vulnerable populations receive protection from the severe conditions, the governor's office said.
Anyone in need of a shelter should dial 2-1-1 or click here.
“Being outdoors in these extreme cold conditions for extended periods is not safe, and we must spread the word that shelters are available throughout Connecticut,” Lamont said. “If you or someone you know is in need of shelter, call 2-1-1 and they will connect you with a nearby location.”
As of Wednesday afternoon's forecast, Winter Storm Bailey looked to deposit anywhere between 12 and 20 inches of snow across most of the state. The shoreline and southeastern Connecticut could see 10 to 16 inches.
Wind gusts of up to 40 mph or higher could cause blowing and drifting Wednesday night and Thursday morning.
Temperatures could stay in the 20s to near 30 degrees for most of Thursday.
There could be some partial clearing before the day is over, but it will be windy and cold on Thursday with highs only in the 20s to near 30, and wind chills will be in the single digits and teens.
The sky will become clear by Thursday night. With the fresh snow cover, however, temps will dip into the 5 to 15 degree range.
Read the complete Technical Discussion by clicking here.
