HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – An announcement is being made on Wednesday afternoon regarding increasing access to COVID-19 vaccines.
Gov. Ned Lamont is joining Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin at Dunkin Donuts Park for a news conference at 3 p.m.
It can be streamed on the CH. 3 app:
A press release said this is a partnership with the Hartford Yard Goats.
CT Vaccine Rollout: 16 and up eligible to register
Stay with Channel 3 as more information becomes available.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.