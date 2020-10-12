NEW LONDON, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor addressed a spike in coronavirus cases in New London.
Governor Ned Lamont visited New London's free COVID-19 testing site at Community Health at Shaw's Cove.
Public Health acting commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford was on hand to encourage COVID-19 testing and vigilance in the city.
Last week, the Department of Public Health issued a COVID-19 alert for the city following what it described as a significant rise in new cases.
Lamont indicated that 150,000 COVID-19 tests were performed in the past week, a far cry more than the 20 per day that were being done seven months ago.
Between Sept. 20 and Oct. 3, New London recorded at least 115 new cases to raise the daily case rate to 30.5 per 100,000 population, one of the highest in the state.
"It doesn't matter who you are, it doesn't matter what age you are, we want you to come out and get tested. We want to make sure New London beats this, we want to make sure we stay ahead of COVID-19 from coming in here and trying to mess with our community," said Rep. Anthony Nolan.
During the news conference, New London Mayor Michael Passero said the city's two testing sites were busy all weekend, each getting about 200 visitors per day.
Those who are not feeling well are urged to get tested and anyone who has been with someone who tested positive to get a test.
Gifford said they're finding through contact tracing that infection are rising in carpools because people get too complacent and remove their masks.
