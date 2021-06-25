BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A new campaign was launched to entice young adults to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Gov. Ned Lamont held a news conference Friday morning at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport where he helped launch the "Rock the Shot" campaign.
The campaign involves giving away pairs of tickets to concerts happening this summer and fall in the state.
Anyone 18 years old and older who has received at least one shot can enter an online drawing for a pair of premium seats. Drawings are set to happen weekly on Thursdays in July starting July 8.
Winners will be contacted once their vaccination status is verified.
Entry forms can be found here.
The website also includes a list of available concerts, as well as the locations for the select clinics and which concert tickets will be available at those locations. More concerts will be added throughout the month.
“Getting vaccinated is incredibly important to protecting your families, friends, neighbors, and communities as a whole, and we are launching this Rock the Shot campaign to stress – especially to the youngest adults in our state – just how important and safe getting vaccinated is,” Lamont said. “I’m incredibly proud that Connecticut is among the most vaccinated states in the nation. Just this week we reached a new milestone, surpassing more than two million of our residents who are now fully vaccinated. We can’t stop here – we need to keep the momentum going. The more people who Rock the Shot, the safer our state will be for everyone.”
So far, here's the rundown:
Xfinity Theatre – Hartford
- 7/16 – Luke Bryan
- 8/21 – Thomas Rhett
- 9/3 – Lil Baby
- 9/29 – Jonas Brothers
- 10/8 – Florida Georgia Line
HHC Amphitheater – Bridgeport
- 8/20 – Brothers Osborne
- 9/8 – Trippie Redd
- 9/29 – NF
- 10/1 – Rod Wave
