BRIDGEPORT, CT (WFSB) - A new campaign is being launched to entice young adults to get a COVID-19 vaccine.
Gov. Ned Lamont scheduled a news conference for 11 a.m. Friday at the Hartford HealthCare Amphitheater in Bridgeport.
Lamont said he'll announce the launch of the promotional campaign.
He did not yet say what the campaign entails.
