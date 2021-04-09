BARKHAMSTED, CT (WFSB) - While COVID-19 protocols will be in place for the 2021 outdoor recreational season, despite rising vaccination rates, state parks, beaches, and campgrounds will be open for business.
Connecticut's State Parks system and boat launches are planning to return to full services, including a lift of capacity limits.
Gov. Ned Lamont held a news conference Friday morning at the People's State Forest in Barkhamsted.
Lamont spoke about the protocols that are in place for all state parks, which are in accordance with guidance from the state Department of Public Health and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
“Connecticut has some of the best parks of any state in the country, and the State Parks system provides numerous opportunities across the state to explore the outdoors,” Lamont said. “Enjoying outdoor recreation is not only good for physical health, but also for improving mental health, and I encourage everyone to explore some of the beautiful opportunities our state has to offer, particularly at those smaller, less explored state parks. Connecticut has 110 state parks and 32 state forests, offering plenty of opportunities for recreation.”
The guidance included:
- If you are not feeling well stay home. Signs and symptoms of coronavirus include fever, cough, difficulty breathing, chills, muscle pain, sore throat, new loss of taste of smell, congestion or runny nose, nausea or vomiting, and diarrhea.
- Stay close to home. Do not travel long distances to parks or other recreational areas.
- Wear a face covering over the nose and mouth at all times when in public settings with individuals from outside your household, especially where social distancing of greater than six feet cannot be maintained continuously.
- When engaging in activities where masks cannot be worn (e.g. during eating, swimming, etc.) individuals should plan to maintain a minimum of six feet of distance (preferably more) at all times.
- Engage in outdoor recreational activities with members of your household or with others if consistent with current public health guidance. When hiking, masks should be worn when passing other groups within six feet.
- Practice good hygiene when outdoors. Wash hands, carry and use hand sanitizer, and sneeze and cough into a tissue or elbow, not hands.
Lamont was joined by Department of Energy and Environmental Protection Commissioner Katie Dykes and other state and local officials.
"Last year, DEEP’s dedicated staff worked through uncertain and dynamic conditions to support more than 10 million visitors, a record number despite reduced capacity limits at many of our parks, forests, and beaches,” Dykes said. “We have applied many lessons learned from last year, and with careful adherence to evolving guidance and a cautious eye on daily indicators, we optimistically, but cautiously, plan to ease limitations and restore access and amenities at many of our valuable outdoor recreation and education locations to provide as much opportunity for outdoor recreation as we safely can.”
Personal and group compliance with COVID-19 precautions, mask wearing, and maintaining social distance practices will be essential to the safety of park visitors and staff, and DEEP’s ability to ensure maximum safe access to these valuable resources.
There is a current 200-person limit for outdoor group activities in Connecticut, which may be further adjusted throughout the recreation season.
Most park buildings, museums, nature centers, and other enclosed structures, including restrooms, will be opened on Memorial Day weekend.
Six feet of social distancing must be maintained at all times while inside park buildings, along with adhering to mask wearing requirements. Visitors who do not abide by these rules may be asked to leave state park property.
More information on what's open outdoors, and the protocols in place can be found here.
Last summer, DEEP issued a lengthy operations plan in response to the pandemic. It involved parking lot capacity limits and warned of potential spur-of-the-moment closures.
Those capacity limits will be lifted this season.
The governor also announced a proposal for additional investments to support Connecticut State Parks. Lamont said he'd like to see $2 million spent on road repairs, boat launches, and pavilions.
Many folks were out enjoying the state parks during the warmer weather on Friday afternoon.
“Its lovely to get out. We got out last year too but in much smaller groups," said Barbara Fletcher, of West Hartford.
