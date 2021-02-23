HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Recent growth in Connecticut's population has had an economic impact on the state, according to the governor's office.
Gov. Ned Lamont is set to reveal the details of that impact during a news conference at noon on Tuesday.
Lamont said he plans to discuss the growing number of people relocating to Connecticut from other states and the impact it is having on the local economy.
He will be joined by business leaders and other state and local officials.
The meeting is happening at Aquiline Drones on Main Street in Hartford.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.