HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- On Friday, Gov. Ned Lamont highlighted a new project meant to improve the state's transportation infrastructure.
Gov. Ned Lamont and the Dept. of Transportation announced the start of the ‘Congestion Buster project’ on I-91 north in Hartford.
He says he is determined to fix the notorious problem areas of traffic congestion in Connecticut.
The overhaul involves relocating and constructing a new two- lane exit ramp.
Leaders said this will double the capacity, and hopefully relieve the bottleneck problem.
“This is something we've been looking at for quite a long time, it's dangerous, it creates congestion, it slows things up and we just clipped the ribbon on it, it will be done in the next 30 months,” Lamont said.
Tens of thousands of drivers, navigate congested highways and bridges throughout the state.
Lamont has been trying to rally support for tolls, which he said can pay for these kinds of transportation projects.
However, protestors delivered a petition to his office Thursday with 100,000 signatures opposing tolls.
Some lawmakers also remain as divided as taxpayers.
