MYSTIC, CT (WFSB) - The summer tourism season is in full swing.
The tourist mecca of Connecticut is in the southeast corner, and on Tuesday, Mystic got a visit from Governor Ned Lamont.
You can tell the summer season has begun where there’s little to no parking spots and traffic everywhere you go.
Downtown Mystic is buzzing this time of year. Tourists want to shop, take in the historic scenery, and eat.
Tourism travel brought in $14.7 billion to Connecticut’s economy in 2016. It also generated $1.7 billion in tax revenue in 82,000 jobs.
It includes employment at the major attractions like Mystic Seaport, restaurants, and shops like Bank Square Books in downtown Mystic, which got a visit from the governor.
“You want to stay right here. We got better food, great climate, friendly people. This is where you want to stick around. It’s a lot closer,” Lamont said.
Neighboring states are spending more than Connecticut on attracting tourists. Lamont said he hopes to change that.
“We have a tight budget right now and we have to hold the line, but there’s no better investment than promoting this state. Telling people about the amazing state of Connecticut and all the things you can do as a tourist here,” Lamont said.
The Rowan family spent between $2,000 and $3,000 on their RV trip, passing through the state.
Even a day trip for a family of four will cost you. For fuel, a 40-minute boat tour, lunch, a visit to the seaport, possibly some shopping, and dinner before heading home could cost more than $500 for the day.
“Obviously, Mystic is a pretty big tourist spot, so we stopped here,” said Heather Rowan.
More on Connecticut's popular tourism destinations can be found on the website ctvisit.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.