HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The topic of tolls didn’t get voted on during the legislative session, so the governor is hoping for a special session.
On Monday, Gov. Ned Lamont said he is meeting with legislative leaders this week to come up with a time for a special session.
“We're meeting with legislative leaders this week to come up with a time, how we're going to fix our transportation system,” Lamont said. “So I think it's important that we make up our decision on that pretty soon. I'd like to see the end of this month, but legislative leaders have something to say about that.”
Gov. Lamont’s office told Ch. 3 no specific meetings about tolls has been set up at this point.
They said any special session happening at the end of the month would likely deal with school bonds.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.