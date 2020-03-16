(WFSB) – Hundreds of employees of a local healthcare network connected to Connecticut may have come in contact with COVID-19.
Governor Ned Lamont said 200 employees of Nuvance Health, serves in Sharon Hospital, New Milford Hospital, Norwalk Hospital and Danbury Hospital, may have been exposed to the virus. There are also three hospitals in New York.
Those patients have been staying home.
Lamont did not specify which locations the employees work at.
On Monday, the Department of Public Health said the confirmed number of COVID-19 cases in Connecticut has risen to 41.
RELATED: THE LATEST: 41 test positive for COVID-19 in the state
Lamont said Danbury Hospital now has the capacity to conduct alternate site testing.
