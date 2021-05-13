(WFSB) -- Next week, the state will lift its remaining COVID-19 restrictions, including indoor masking for those who are fully vaccinated.
Next Wednesday, May 19, all business restrictions that are still in place will end.
CDC: Fully vaccinated people can largely ditch masks indoors
That means any curfews and social distancing mandates will be up to businesses.
"No more curfew, no more social distancing, no capacity restrictions for the big events we were thinking about," Gov. Ned Lamont said.
Those who are not fully vaccinated will still need to wear a mask indoors.
On Thursday, the Centers for Disease Control updated its masking guidance, saying those who are fully vaccinated can ditch masks indoors.
People are fully vaccinated two weeks past their last required COVID-19 vaccine dose.
The new guidance, even for those who are fully vaccinated, does still call for wearing masks in crowded indoor settings like buses, planes, hospitals, prisons and homeless shelters.
While on Thursday Lamont said the official 'unmasking' date in Connecticut is May 19, he said we can start relaxing now.
"We’re making extraordinary progress and that’s being reflected in extraordinary progress with vaccinations," Lamont said.
When it comes to enforcement, it’ll be done on the honor system, so no proof of vaccination necessary.
The robust vaccination rate combined with a consistently low positivity rate had some wondering if we could have dropped the masks sooner.
In response, Lamont said “Maybe, but I think we’re along the lines of the CDC. I talked with owners of stores and restaurants and they wanted to build up confidence in people going back, especially indoors.”
There will be one part of the population that will need to keep the masks on -- unvaccinated children in schools.
“I think it’s something they’ve really gotten used to and they know it allows them to be with their friends in a safe way, so for the younger kids especially who won’t be vaccinated for a bit longer, we need them to keep their masks on,” said Dr. Jody Terranova.
Lamont said he sees the masks staying for the unvaccinated children through the end of this school year.
“Between now and June 20 and whenever the schools let out, we’re not going to have enough of the kids vaccinated so they’re going to wear the masks through the end of the school year. I’d like to think by the fall, we’ll have the vast majority of the kids vaccinated,” he said.
Earlier this month, some restrictions were lifted, like the business curfew being moved to midnight, and outdoor mandates came to an end, including masking outside.
(2) comments
How will they enforce indoor masking for unvaccinated?
I would like to know this too. Will we have "vaccine passports"? Will store owners have to check? If Lamont is smart, when he's had some time to think about this, he'll realize that the vaccination level is high enough for the state that it's not worth the controversy and just end the mandate altogether, vaccinated or unvaccinated.
