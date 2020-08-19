HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's attorney general announced that the state joined a multi-state coalition that filed a lawsuit over changes to the U.S. Postal Service.
Attorney General William Tong said on Tuesday that the changes, which were temporarily halted by the postmaster general, threatened critical mail delivery ahead of the November general election.
“We will not allow Donald Trump to steal the election by sabotaging the United States Postal Service," Tong said. "He cannot unilaterally impose onerous and arbitrary new conditions on the postal service to suit his political needs. Complaints are pouring in from across Connecticut. Medicine is not being delivered on time to sick seniors. Child support payments are arriving late to financially insecure mothers. Small businesses are getting paid late and cannot deliver their products on time. And some Connecticut residents were already denied their right to vote when their August absentee ballots arrived late.”
The White House argued that it intended to bring down operating costs for the USPS.
Some of the changes by the USPS included moving mail processing equipment and blue collection boxes.
Connecticut Democrats accused President Donald Trump of gutting the USPS as a way to slow down voting by mail.
However, Postmaster General Louis DeJoy said on Tuesday that everything would remain in place until after the Nov. 3 election.
Still, USPS union leaders said that DeJoy's halting of the changes may not fully restore the postal service's capacity.
They said machines at distribution centers across the country were already removed and officials don't expect them to return.
“Mail is backing up in post offices all over the state because of corrosive and counterproductive new policies imposed in the runup to the national election by the new Trump loyalist postmaster general," Tong said. "Mail sorting machinery is being removed from Connecticut processing facilities, forcing postal workers to sort mail by hand. Packages are prioritized over letters – including ballots – while postal workers are denied the overtime they need to sort and deliver mail. The president greatly misjudged the anger his unlawful policies would unleash across this country."
The now-halted policies imposed by DeJoy included eliminating staff overtime, altering operations at state distribution centers, and removing critical mail sorting equipment.
Tong argued that mail processing centers that serve Connecticut would lose 18 high-speed mail processing machines, some of which can sort upwards of 30,000 letters per hour, in the months immediately before the November election. Removal of the machines would require these processes to be done by hand, at the same time that overtime was being drastically curtailed.
The postal service also recently notified states that it will end its longstanding practice of processing ballots as first-class mail regardless of what type of postage is used. States and counties that use marketing or bulk-rate postage for their ballots could experience delays that may prevent some ballots from being counted.
Backlogs were already reported in Connecticut, Tong said. Just months ago, in-state First Class Mail could be expected to be delivered within two days. Now, delays of up to a week are routine, even longer at times. The changes resulted in delayed mail-in ballots for Connecticut’s August primary. Tong said his office received multiple reports of ballots postmarked a week to ten days prior to the Aug. 11 primary, yet still not arriving until after the election.
Tong said the USPS changes came as Trump continued to baselessly claim that widespread vote-by-mail will lead to a fraudulent election. Trump signaled last week that he will not approve emergency funding for the postal service as part of the overall coronavirus relief package. At the same time, he has continued to call into question the integrity of vote-by-mail elections, claiming without evidence that mail-in voting will lead to a fraudulent election.
“They need that money in order to make the post office work so it can take all of these millions and millions of ballots," Trump said. "They don’t have the money to do the universal mail-in voting. So therefore, they can’t do it, I guess."
Gov. Ned Lamont said he granted additional access to ballots in Connecticut through an executive order.
"Leading with public health and the welfare of residents, I granted additional access to the ballot via executive order, access that depends on the hardworking members of our U.S. Postal Service," Lamont said. "Not only will mail-in ballots help to reduce and mitigate the spread of COVID-19 when CT residents cast their ballots, but countless others – veterans, seniors, businesses and single parents – are counting on medicine, child support payments, and the ability to facility commerce through the postal service."
Lamont said the issue goes beyond democracy.
"Not everyone can make it to a municipal drop box to ensure their vote counts, but with the help of the postal service we can ensure every voter can has the ability to safely have their vote counted," he said.
The states involved in the lawsuit asserted that the postal service acted outside of its authority to implement changes to the postal system, and did not follow the proper procedures required by federal law.
Washington and Connecticut were joined by Colorado, Illinois, Maryland, Michigan, Minnesota, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Rhode Island, Vermont, Virginia and Wisconsin.
The sky is falling, the sky is falling. At what point do the Democrats see a future for America. The Post Office has been failing for decades and I didn't hear peep for them.
The 109th congress signed the law that handicapped the post office, in 2006. It was a republican led congress. So, pointing to the democrats is disingenuous, at best. But, I don't expect anything more from them, anyway. Masters of deceit is all they can aspire to.
