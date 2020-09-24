WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - COVID-19 continues to have an impact on higher education at state colleges, including Eastern Connecticut State University.
Gov. Ned Lamont joined education leaders on Thursday to continue a discussion about the pandemic's impact on higher education, at Eastern Connecticut State University.
While coronavirus cases at ECSU have been low, that's not the case at several other schools.
On Thursday, Lamont seemed pretty pleased that the university has done a good job at controlling COVID.
The university said students and faculty have been taking the pandemic seriously, as everyone wears a mask and follows social distancing rules.
Unfortunately that isn't the case at other schools, but the bottom line is that if the rules are not followed, schools may have to shut down.
