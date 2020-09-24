WILLIMANTIC, CT (WFSB) - COVID-19 has had an impact on higher education at state colleges, including Eastern Connecticut State University.
Gov. Ned Lamont is participating in a roundtable on the ECSU campus in Willimantic Thursday to talk about the coronavirus effect.
Stream it around 11:30 a.m. here.
Lamont will be joined by Connecticut State Colleges and Universities president Mark Ojakian, Eastern president Elsa Núñez, Connecticut Public Health Commissioner Dr. Deidre Gifford, students, faculty, and staff.
