WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) – Gov. Ned Lamont joined Jewish leaders from around the state Monday morning to highlight a campaign geared toward eliminating antisemitism.
Lamont visited the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven in an effort to promote the organization's Shine a Light initiative.
The initiative is a campaign to eliminate antisemitism and hate.
Jewish leaders say recent FBI statistics show 57 percent of all religious hate crimes were targeted toward the Jewish community.
"Students don't want to wear a sweatshirt with Hillel and a Jewish star because they don't want to be identified, not that they're not proud, they're fearful," said David Warren, of the Jewish Federation of Greater Hartford.
During the Festival of Lights, the goal is to shine a light on antisemitism and hate.
According to the Anti-Defamation League (ADL), which tracks incidents, they’ve seen an increase in attacks online and even Zoom bombings in which someone hacks into a virtual meeting and starts using anti-Semitic slurs.
They’ve also noticed incidents on college campuses as well.
This spring, a UConn student was arrested after police say he spray painted a swastika on a building directly across from the campus Hillel.
This fall, Yale police say a number of young adults broke into a campus building twice, spray painting anti-Semitic and racist graffiti.
In Connecticut, while incidents dipped in 2020, the ADL said it is seeing an uptick this year, as students are back in class, which is where they see most of their complaints.
So, this initiative will revolve around education, partnership and advocacy, speaking out to show that bigotry and hate will not be tolerated.
“In times like these, good people are called upon to stand up and speak out and be the light that we hope to see in our world,” said Judy Alperin, of the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven.
That includes, the Archdiocese of Hartford, the Urban League and the NAACP, which is partnering with the Jewish Federations in this initiative.
“Racism, hate, injustice and anti-Semitism anywhere is a threat to peace, love, equality and justice everywhere,” said Dori Dumas, of the Greater New Haven NAACP.
That’s why they’re all working together to end it.
“The measure of a community is not whether hate crimes or bias incidents occur. The measure of community is how it responds,” Warren said.
Next Monday, on the final night of Chanukah, Shine a Light will hold a special virtual event.
For more information, click here.
