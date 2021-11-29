WOODBRIDGE, CT (WFSB) – Gov. Ned Lamont is participating in a news conference Monday morning to celebrate Hanukkah.
Lamont will visit the Jewish Federation of Greater New Haven in an effort to promote the organization's Shine a Light initiative.
Stream it on the CH 3 app at 11:30 am:
The initiative is a campaign to eliminate antisemitism and hate.
Lamont will be joined by Connecticut Jewish leaders and interfaith allies.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.