HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- The 2021 Governor’s Summer Reading Challenge kicked off on Wednesday.
The challenge is a statewide program that encourages students to read over the summer.
Schools across the state compete based on student population and grade level.
This year's theme is "Tails and Tales.”
The reading challenge is coordinated by the state Department of Education and the Connecticut State Library.
On Wednesday morning, the winners of the 2020 Summer Reading Challenge were recognized.
