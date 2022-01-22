Home COVID tests to be covered by insurers starting Saturday

(WFSB) – Governor Lamont announced on Saturday that Connecticut distributed an addition 500,000 self-test kits this past week.

According to state officials, that brings the total amount of test kits distributed throughout January to 3.6 million.

“We’ve got one of the largest COVID-19 self-test distribution operation of any state in the area, and I am appreciative of the many groups that are working with the state to get these out to the communities they serve,” says Governor Lamont.

Officials say the state has been working to get self-tests from vendors so they can be distributed in bulk to organizations throughout the state.

The organizations then provide the test kits to members of their communities.

Some notable deliveries this past week include 350,000 kits to K-12 students and teachers, as well as first responders and front-facing municipal employees. 83,000 kits were given to community groups and vulnerable populations, and 50,000 kits were given to nursing homes for visitor testing.

For a full breakdown on where these tests are being distributed:

Recipient

Distributed week of

January 17, 2022

Total

to date

Municipalities

350,000*

1,350,000

K-12 students and teachers

1,420,000

Early childhood providers

--

164,000

State employees / PNPs

3,000

217,000

Faith-based organizations

4,000

158,000

Residents and clients of congregate settings

--

49,000

Foodshare

--

37,000

Homebound individuals

14,000

22,000

K-12 bus drivers

--

11,000

Center for Disability Rights

--

5,000

Undocumented residents

--

6,000

Seasonal farm workers

--

9,000

Incarcerated population

5,000

15,000

Public college and university students

--

13,000

Nursing home visitation

50,000

50,000

Coalition Against Domestic Violence

20,000

20,000

Hartford Communities That Care

3,000

3,000

LGBTQ Communities

4,000

4,000

Spanish American Merchants

13,000

13,000

Malta House of Care

1,000

1,000

Community Re-Entry Programs

4,000

4,000

Hospitality workers and community organizations

20,000

20,000

TOTAL

491,000

3,591,000

For more information on self-test kits, click here.

