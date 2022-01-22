(WFSB) – Governor Lamont announced on Saturday that Connecticut distributed an addition 500,000 self-test kits this past week.
According to state officials, that brings the total amount of test kits distributed throughout January to 3.6 million.
“We’ve got one of the largest COVID-19 self-test distribution operation of any state in the area, and I am appreciative of the many groups that are working with the state to get these out to the communities they serve,” says Governor Lamont.
Officials say the state has been working to get self-tests from vendors so they can be distributed in bulk to organizations throughout the state.
The organizations then provide the test kits to members of their communities.
Some notable deliveries this past week include 350,000 kits to K-12 students and teachers, as well as first responders and front-facing municipal employees. 83,000 kits were given to community groups and vulnerable populations, and 50,000 kits were given to nursing homes for visitor testing.
For a full breakdown on where these tests are being distributed:
Recipient
Distributed week of
January 17, 2022
Total
to date
Municipalities
350,000*
1,350,000
K-12 students and teachers
1,420,000
Early childhood providers
--
164,000
State employees / PNPs
3,000
217,000
Faith-based organizations
4,000
158,000
Residents and clients of congregate settings
--
49,000
Foodshare
--
37,000
Homebound individuals
14,000
22,000
K-12 bus drivers
--
11,000
Center for Disability Rights
--
5,000
Undocumented residents
--
6,000
Seasonal farm workers
--
9,000
Incarcerated population
5,000
15,000
Public college and university students
--
13,000
Nursing home visitation
50,000
50,000
Coalition Against Domestic Violence
20,000
20,000
Hartford Communities That Care
3,000
3,000
LGBTQ Communities
4,000
4,000
Spanish American Merchants
13,000
13,000
Malta House of Care
1,000
1,000
Community Re-Entry Programs
4,000
4,000
Hospitality workers and community organizations
20,000
20,000
TOTAL
491,000
3,591,000
For more information on self-test kits, click here.
