HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Connecticut's governor activated the state's severe cold weather protocol for the weekend.
Gov. Ned Lamont said the reason was because temperatures are expected to dip into the single digits on Saturday night.
Take a look at the forecast here.
The purpose of the protocol, according to Lamont, is to ensure that the most vulnerable populations receive protection from the severe cold conditions, which could be life threatening if exposed to the elements for extended periods of time.
“When temperatures drop this low, it can be incredibly dangerous to be outdoors for extended periods of time,” Lamont said. “Shelters and warming centers are available across Connecticut. Anyone in need can call 2-1-1 to get connected to a nearby location, and they can even provide transportation if necessary.”
While enacted, a system is set up for state agencies and municipalities to coordinate with United Way 211 and Connecticut’s network of shelters to make sure that anyone in need can receive shelter from the outdoors, including transportation to shelters.
Anyone in need is urged to call 211 to get connected to these services. Safety measures have been enacted at shelters and warming centers throughout Connecticut to adhere to the needs of the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.
For emergency management news and resources, visit the state’s CTPrepares website at ct.gov/ctprepares.
