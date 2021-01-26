HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont announced that he is directing Connecticut’s Severe Cold Weather Protocol to be activated ahead of the cold temperatures expected this week.
Wind chill factors are expected to dip into the single digits or lower over the coming days.
The Severe Weather Protocol will be activated beginning at noon on Thursday, January 28 and it will last through noon on Sunday, January 31.
Meteorologist Mark Dixon says that highs on Friday will be in the lower 20s.
“That could be conservative, they could only peak in the teens. The wind, however, will create wind chill values in the single digits and BELOW zero for much of the day,” Dixon said.
The temperatures on Saturday will be in the mid-20s and Sunday will peak near 30 degrees.
The protocol sets up a system for state agencies and municipalities to coordinated with United Way 2-1-1 and Connecticut’s network of shelters to ensure the most vulnerable receive protection from severe conditions.
Anyone in need of shelter is urged to call 2-1-1 to get connected to these services.
“We’ve been lucky to have a relatively mild winter so far, but frigid temperatures and wind chills are coming our way over the next several days,” Governor Lamont said. “We need to spread the word to the most vulnerable in our communities that the conditions will become too dangerous to spend extended periods of time outdoors. Shelters are available throughout the state. If you know anyone who is in need of shelter, please call 2-1-1 and they will connect you to these services.”
For more information, click here.
