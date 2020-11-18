(WFSB) – On Wednesday night, Channel 3 sat down with Governor Ned Lamont one-on-one to ask him questions from viewers.
A lot of questions were answered, but the three big takeaways from the interview surrounded schools, restaurants, and food delivery.
Starting with schools, Lamont was adamant that even as New York City closes their schools, Connecticut’s districts will have the final say on staying open. He looks to Europe where schools have stayed open during a spike in cases.
“Especially the elementary schools. They’ve found and we’ve found masks in the classroom is not only good for your emotional health, educational health, but it’s also safe for your physical health,” Lamont said.
Something new that came out of the interview was that districts that do close may lose out on COVID-related financial aid.
“It’s not a penalty. It’s just that you don’t need the masks, the gowns, the disinfectant, a lot of things we’re providing schools so they can stay open safely. If you feel more comfortable closing or going all virtual, we can redirect that PPE to places that really need it,” Lamont said.
As we creep closer to Thanksgiving, plans are being made with a watchful eye on the virus. Lamont says in his house, it will just be the immediate family.
“This year, it’s going to be the six of us. I feel their pain, stuck with the old man at this time around, but it’s the safe way to do it,” Lamont said.
Restaurants financial lives may be at stake this holiday. A viewer posed a question that brought us back to the spring shutdown where restaurants had to scrap St. Patrick’s Day celebrations planned weeks ahead on a moments notice.
Restaurants are worried they may once again have to close right before a big holiday.
Lamont couldn’t provide them with the assurances they were looking for.
“If the infection rate continues to go up, we have to do everything we can to bend the curve. I don’t want to unnecessarily hassle people, but we want to do things that make a difference. I got to admit that we look at other states around the county and restricting indoor dining is one of the things that is on the menu, so to speak,” Lamont said.
There is hope for some in the service industry. Other states are capping fees on delivery services like Doordash, Uber Eats, and Grubhub at roughly 15 percent.
Lamont thought it was a great idea and will consider making it part of an executive order.
“You want it at a rate that people are able to deliver the food, especially to seniors, especially to those in quarantine, and I don’t want people ripping us off either, that’s a good point,” Lamont said.
At the end of the interview, Channel 3 asked Lamont about the holiday shopping season. Lamont says as long as the store has 50 percent capacity with everyone socially distanced and masked, he expects a safe Black Friday.
He did mention that if people get careless about those rules, things could change.
