(WFSB) - Juvenile crime is a problem in our state and police are looking for more support.
On Thursday, Governor Lamont addressed hundreds of law enforcement at an annual meeting.
During the pandemic, we've seen a spike in juvenile crime. People are upset and want something done.
Law enforcement feels the governor is listening, but more needs to be done.
The issue of juvenile crime came to head this past Summer when a man jogging on a New Britain sidewalk was run down and killed by stolen car.
The driver was a 17-year-old who had been arrested thirteen times in the past three and a half years.
People in many Connecticut neighborhoods are on edge. Homes have been broken into and cars have been stolen out of driveways and garages.
In Southington, a woman at a gas station confronted her carjacker when she saw him in the front seat. As the suspect drove off, he threatened to shoot her.
At an annual conference with police chiefs, this is what the governor had to say about repeat offenders.
"Those folks who are really endangering the greater community and themselves, we have to be strict," Lamont stated.
Governor Lamont said arraignments must be the next day, not weeks or months. COVID has caused delays in court hearings.
Lamont said the state would be adding more judges, but Republicans have been vocal on this issue and so have community groups.
They feel repeat offenders should have required to wear GPS monitoring devices and they support tougher restrictions on cash bail.
Police say when juveniles are arrested, they don't fear the consequences, because they are often released and don't face charges.
The president of the police chief's association says the governor seems to be hearing their concerns, but is looking for legislators to find more solutions.
"Over the last year or so, there seems to be disconnect between law enforcement and our communities. It's led to some rise in crime and certain types of crimes. I think the governor and legislature have heard that and, hopefully, work together to address those concerns," Danbury Police Chief Patrick Ridenhour says.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.