HARTFORD (WFSB) – The start of a new school year is months away, but Governor Ned Lamont said Thursday during a special edition of Face the State he is hoping to get students back in the classroom in the fall.
“We’re planning to open our schools. K-12, normal five days a week,” Lamont told moderator Dennis House.
After a school year where the country was introduced to “distance learning,” the state is hopeful things can get back to normal in the fall.
We want to get our kids back to school,” Lamont said. “It’s been too long, we’re doing a lot with distance learning, but there’s nothing like the classroom.”
By this time next week, Lamont says parents can expect to see a plan for the fall semester.
“It depends a little bit on what the world looks like in August and September, but we’re thinking about it seriously.”
Some parents and students are interested to see what happens in the coming weeks and months leading up to the new year.
“I’m not sure if I’m entirely comfortable with it or not,” parent Matt Castagno said Thursday.
Matt Castagno is playing catch with his soon to be sixth grade son Ryan. While he’s looking forward to seeing the recommendations, he has concerns.
“I’m curious to see what happens over the summer,” Matt Castgno said. “Curious to see if there’s a spike or increase in cases. As a parent, I’m concerned because I think kids are going to be exposed.”
Ryan will be the one wearing the mask and he’ll be the one asked to socially distance from friends. He envisions an adjustment period.
“I feel like after a couple of weeks we’ll have to end up getting used to it, because who knows how long we’re going to have to last, so we’re going to have to get used to it,” Ryan Castagno said.
“It’s difficult to get children that age to follow rules to begin with sometimes and they just want to play,” Matt Castagno said. “Even in sixth grade, you can take the student out of class, but you can’t take that sixth-grade spirit out of the student.”
