HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) - Gov. Ned Lamont said he has a plan to curb juvenile crime and reduce gun violence.

In some ways, lawmakers are on the same page. They agree that during the COVID-19 pandemic, crime became an even bigger issue.

Now there is real debate over how to solve the problem.

During Lamont's State of the State address on Wednesday, he stressed that juvenile crime has been a growing issue.

During the pandemic, Connecticut dealt with a spike in car thefts, and in some cases the suspects had weapons.

Police said in many cases, the crimes were committed by teenagers and repeat offenders.

"Car thefts from juveniles, recidivism, people we are arresting that are juveniles that we turn back into the community and that do the same crime over and over again," said Groton Town Police Chief Louis Fusaro Jr. "That has to be on top of all of our agendas to try and impact that in a way to keep Connecticut safe."

Wednesday, Lamont detailed his plan to hopefully fix the problem.

His proposals included adding more officers on the street by doubling the size of police training classes at both the state and local levels, as well as hiring more prosecutors and public defenders, and creating a new police unit to trace and eventually confiscate illegal firearms.

"You can’t be tough on crime if you are weak on guns," Lamont said.