(WFSB) –Connecticut has distributed 3.1 million COVID-19 test kits in the last two weeks Governor Lamont announced Saturday.
1 million of those test kits have been distributed in the last two days according to Lamont.
Since December 31, the state delivered over 1 million tests to municipalities as well as 1.4 million tests to K-12 students and teachers.
Governor Lamont says his administration is expecting deliveries of thousands of self-test kits in the coming days.
Lamont says the state will continue to distribute test kits as they arrive in Connecticut.
“We have so many partners working together to obtain, deliver, and distribute these self-tests, and I could not be more grateful to all of the groups involved for working together and getting these out to the residents of Connecticut as quickly as possible,” says Governor Lamont.
“I am certain that Connecticut currently has one of the largest self-test distributions of any state in the northeast, and I’m appreciative of everyone’s cooperative efforts,” Lamont says.
The collaborative effort I've seen over the past two weeks to get self-tests and quality masks to the people who need them most has been INCREDIBLE. Thank you to all of our partners — from state agencies down to local leaders — working 24/7 to keep folks safe. #InThisTogether pic.twitter.com/wXX1HzgYak— Governor Ned Lamont (@GovNedLamont) January 15, 2022
The Department of Public Health, the Department of Emergency Services and Public Protection, the Department of Administrative Services, and the Connecticut National Guard have been overseeing the procurement and distribution of test kits according to state officials.
The State Department of Education, Office of Early Childhood, Department of Mental Health and Addiction Services, Department of Developmental Services, Department of Children and Families, Department of Veteran Affairs, and the Department of Housing all provided support for test distribution according to Lamont.
For a full breakdown of test distribution throughout Connecticut:
(1) comment
Great Job. 3.1 Million cases you won't have to add to your count when they all come back positive. Corrupt governor strikes again. How Sad.
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.