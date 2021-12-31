HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Governor Ned Lamont announced a shipment of COVID-19 at-home test kits arrived Friday morning.
The test kits were delivered to a warehouse in New Britain.
Lamont says 426,000 test kits arrived and more are on the way.
The goal is to distribute the kits to cities and towns Friday.
(1) comment
Quick everyone run out and stand in crowded lines to see if you have the virus you're vaccinated against.
