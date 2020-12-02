MANCHESTER, CT (WFSB) - Making sure students have the means to learn from home was a topic discussed during a news conference on Wednesday.
Gov. Ned Lamont announced the delivery of 141,000 laptops to students in need in pre-kindergarten through 12th grade.
During a news conference that happened at Manchester High School, he said the state was the first in the nation to provide learning devices to every student in need.
Lamont referenced his administration's "Everybody Learns" initiative, which launched in July.
The initiative included a $43.5 million investment in remote learning solutions, which came from the CARES Act. The money was used to buy 82,000 laptops and establish 44,000 at-home internet connections for Connecticut students.
It was added to a $24 million effort in March when 60,000 laptops were provided to high schoolers.
Combined, Lamont said the two initiatives invested more money per student in remote learning since March than all but two other states in the nation.
“One of my top priorities during the COVID-19 pandemic has been to minimize learning disruptions for Connecticut students and see that every K-12 student has the educational technologies they need to thrive in school,” Lamont said. “Over the past eight months, we made significant progress in closing digital divides, especially for students of color and those in low-income communities. The work does not end here. My administration will continue to fight to ensure every last student in Connecticut receives a high-quality education, whether in person or remotely."
More and more districts continue to switch to remote learning as COVID-19 cases surge in the state.
“One of the core lessons learned from last spring was that we must aggressively tackle our PK-12 digital divide if remote learning was part of our future normal,” said Connecticut Education Commissioner Miguel Cardona. “Under the leadership of Gov. Lamont and through the partnership of Ray and Barbara Dalio and so many committed stakeholders, we did that by collectively expanding access to devices and connectivity to help level the playing field and address the disparities exacerbated by the pandemic. We are now leading the nation in removing the tech barriers that stood in the way of every child receiving a world-class education. While today’s milestone is one to be celebrated, we need to continue leading with a laser-like focus on accelerating learning and prioritizing equitable access to high quality content, especially for our most vulnerable students.”
