HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The school year is already underway for many districts across the state.
On Thursday, the governor’s office announced a new initiative to help schools if they contract a COVID case.
Governor Ned Lamont says rapid response testing will soon be available for schools where someone tests positive for COVID-19.
The state says they will be partnering with hospitals and mobile units to provide the response.
School districts will work with their local health departments if they have a positive case. Testing will be deployed depending on the severity of the case.
Local health departments will contact the state if they need additional resources with the rapid testing.
Lamont says this will ensure testing availability in case there are COVID-19 clusters in schools or daycares.
“Going forward, this rapid response team, if we find that somebody is symptomatic in one particular class, 24 third graders, we’ll be there. We’ll be able to test, we’ll be able to provide that quarantine. All that protocols to keep that class safe, keep the teacher safe, and keep that school safe,” Lamont said.
The state says as of now, 30 percent of schools are reopening full time while 28 percent are starting hybrid with plans to shift to full time soon.
