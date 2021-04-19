HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont announced phasing out COVID-19 restrictions for businesses on Monday.
The easing of restrictions will begin on May 1.
Lamont said the curfew for businesses will go from 11 p.m. to midnight. Outdoor restrictions will be lifted as businesses and alcohol will be allowed to be ordered without a food order.
There will be no table size limit.
As of May 19, Lamont said all remaining business restrictions will be ended. That means any curfews will be lifted and social distancing mandates will be up to businesses.
People will have to continue to wear masks inside.
The Dept. of Public Health will issue recommendations for safe operation of indoor and large outdoor events.
Shortly after the announcement, the Connecticut Restaurant Association applauded the new plans.
The Connecticut Restaurant Association's Executive Director Scott Dolch released a statement saying, “More than a year after this pandemic began, local restaurant owners and employees can finally see light at the end of the tunnel,” said Scott Dolch, Executive Director of the Connecticut Restaurant Association. “Today’s news gives restaurants a plan and a timeline for recovery. It’s possible because of the incredible job Connecticut has done fighting COVID, from the tireless work of local business owners and employees to put safety first, to the nation-leading efforts by Gov. Lamont and his team to get our population vaccinated. To that end, our association will continue urging our members, their employees, and their patrons to get vaccinated -- the faster we move on from this pandemic, the faster our businesses and our economy can recover. We are extremely grateful to the Governor for his partnership, and for laying out this path to a new normal for restaurants. Connecticut restaurants know they will need to continue their vigilance when it comes to heightened safety and cleaning measures, and they’ve proven they are up to that challenge. Our association and its members are committed to those efforts, and committed to helping Connecticut continue to be a leader on vaccinations. Together, we have proven that we can put public health first without losing sight of our local economy.”
