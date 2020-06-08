HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The Connecticut state legislature is hearing the calls for police reform and accountability.
On Monday night, the Black and Puerto Rican Caucus hosted a round table discussion with state leaders, prosecutors, police chiefs, and community activists.
It was a complex, multi-faced conversation that lasted more than two hours.
Several members say despite the state passing several laws this past decade to tackle these issues, a lot more needs to be done.
“The problem is at the level of the office, the problem is at the level of the city, the problem is at the level of the state where the attorney is, the problem is throughout the system,” said State Senator Gary Winfield.
Connecticut passed a traffic stop transparency bill in 2012, an excessive force bill in 2015, and most recently passed a body-dash cam video release law in 2019.
Members of the Connecticut Black and Puerto Rican Caucus say more needs to be done to protect communities of color.
During the round table, community activists discussed police relations with communities of color and social trauma.
“When I see police, I immediately experience some form of anxiety. I think, ‘how is this going to go,’” said Chris Procher, CMHA.
State representatives discussed police department funding, transparency, and accountability.
“Municipalities themselves should have police accountability boards with professionals on them that will take care of the issue in the city, not police officers,” said Rep. Anthony Nolan.
Two of the ideas raised were screening police recruits more effectively and considering professional licensing.
Attorney General William Tong proposed broader authority to address civil rights violations.
One idea several people agreed with was establishing statewide standards for policing.
“We need to have best in class, centralized rules that hold people accountable,” said Attorney General William Tong.
Several state reps called for support moving forward when they try to get similar bills passed during the session.
“Allies when we come in special session and say please vote these bills out,” said Senator Doug McCrory.
Governor Ned Lamont was also part of the round table. He says his priorities are creating community police liaisons, outlawing choke holds, and funding universal body cameras.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.