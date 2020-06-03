HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont made an announcement regarding graduations for high schools on Wednesday.
Lamont announced that school districts can begin holding in-person graduation ceremonies beginning July 6.
The districts will have to follow certain health and safety protocols.
One of the guidelines will be that gatherings will be limited to 150 people.
Following the coronavirus outbreak, many high schools questioned whether or not they would be able to hold graduations.
Coronavirus Recovery: As Phase 1 is underway, here's what to expect looking ahead
Lamont is expected to announce more during his daily news briefing at 4 p.m.
(1) comment
Not smart covid isn't gone and numbers are going back up
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.