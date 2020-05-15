HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont announced that Connecticut state parks that have beaches along the state’s shoreline will be able to open Memorial Day weekend.
Lamont, along with the governors of New York, New Jersey, and Delaware announced a multi-state agreement to open beaches in their respective states on Friday, May 22.
While Connecticut’s shoreline state park beaches were never closed, they had capacity restrictions, which will remain in place.
“Our beaches are some of our most beautiful and treasured assets,” Governor Lamont said. “We want to make sure they are enjoyed up and down the east coast in the safest possible way, especially as the summer season begins. Working together as states to make sure they can be enjoyed responsibly makes sense.”
There are also recommendations to promote safety, which include:
No public gatherings or groups over five
Face coverings worn when in proximity to others
Set parking capacity limits at each beach based on observations of levels need to maintain social distancing
Daily closures when social distancing cannot be maintained
Use of social media and other communications to inform the public when capacity is restricted so they can plan to go elsewhere
Spacing of 15 feet or more between beach blankets
Residents are encouraged to select locations closest to their homes and consider visiting early in the morning before crowds gather.
The Connecticut Department of Public Health and U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advise there is no current evidence of COVID-19 transmission through recreational freshwater or saltwater swimming.
