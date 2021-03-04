HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Gov. Ned Lamont announced that the state plans to ease some of the COVID-19 restrictions.
While some of the restrictions will be revised, the following will remain in place until further notice:
- Face coverings and masks continue to be required
- Bars that only serve beverages continue to remain closed
- 11PM closing time remains in place for events at venues, restaurants, and entertainment
- Indoor theaters continue to have a 50% capacity
- Large event venues (e.g. stadiums) to open in April
Beginning Friday, March 19, 2021
- All capacity limits will be eliminated for the following businesses, while face coverings, social distancing, and other cleaning and disinfecting protocols will continue to be required:
- Restaurants (8-person table capacity and 11PM required closing time for dining rooms continues)
- Retail
- Libraries
- Personal services
- Indoor recreation (excludes theaters, which will continue to have a 50% capacity)
- Gyms/fitness centers
- Museums, aquariums, and zoos
- Offices
- Houses of worship
- Gathering sizes will be revised to the following amounts:
- Social and recreational gatherings at private residence – 25 indoors/100 outdoors
- Social and recreational gatherings at commercial venues – 100 indoors/200 outdoors
- All sports will be allowed to practice and compete, and all sports tournaments will be allowed, subject to Department of Public Health guidance
- Connecticut’s travel advisory will be modified from a requirement to recommended guidance
Beginning Monday, March 29, 2021
- Capacity limits on early childhood classes will increase from 16 to 20
Beginning Friday, April 2, 2021
- Outdoor amusement parks can open
- Outdoor event venues can increase to a 50% capacity, capped at 10,000 people
- Indoor stadiums can open at 10% capacity
- Summer camps and summer festivals are advised to begin the planning stages to open for the upcoming season
