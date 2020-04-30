(WFSB) -- Governor Ned Lamont was on a special edition of Face the State on Channel 3 again Thursday evening.
Lamont joined Face the State host Dennis House once again at 7 p.m., to answer a variety of questions surrounding the coronavirus pandemic.
This is the third week Lamont as appeared on the special edition of Face the State, answering several viewer questions about unemployment, the status of schools, the impact on nursing homes, and inquiries about when the state will reopen.
Lamont said an announcement is expected early next week regarding the status on when students can go back to school.
See previous segments of Face the State with Gov. Lamont here.
(2) comments
Today (April 30), when asked about protections for people not comfortable returning to work May 20, Governor Lamont responded people under 70 should be comfortable returning to work. Where did he get the age of 70 from? I just checked CDC website.
What is the answer to the question about unemployment benefits on hold because of a code?
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.