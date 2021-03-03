HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont announced on Wednesday the appointment of Charlene Russell-Tucker to serve as acting commissioner of the Connecticut State Department of Education.
This appointment comes after the resignation of Dr. Miguel Cardona who was confirmed by the U.S. Senate to serve as the secretary of the U.S. Department of Education.
Russell-Tucker has more than 20 years of experience as an education leader and most recently served as the deputy commission of the state agency.
She will lead the agency on an interim basis until a permanent appointment is made.
“The strength of Connecticut’s future is dependent upon the strength of our schools today, and that is why our administration has set such strong goals when it comes to improving outcomes for our next generation so they are prepared to fill jobs that lead them through successful careers,” Governor Lamont said. “An educator herself, Charlene has a lot of experience working with school districts across Connecticut, which is why I believe her appointment to this position will seamlessly aid the state’s education goals during this transition period. I appreciate her willingness to take on this leadership role.”
Prior to her appointment as deputy commissioner in November 2019, Russell-Tucker served as chief operating officer and division chief for the State Department of Education’s Office of Student Supports and Organizational Effectiveness.
“I am humbled and grateful to Governor Lamont and the State Board of Education for placing their confidence in me to serve Connecticut’s students, families, and educators in this role,” Russell-Tucker said. “I will use this opportunity to continue to advance the work of the agency and our educational partners to ensure a seamless transition once a permanent commissioner is named.”
In 2015, Russell-Tucker was named to the inaugural class of 100 Women of Color in Connecticut. In 2018, she was welcomed to the Campaign for Grade-Level Reading’s Council of Champions.
