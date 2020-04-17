(WFSB) -- For folks who spend time in Florida or another state during the winter months, Gov. Ned Lamont is asking you to quarantine when you come back to Connecticut.
He addressed the question in a special live edition of Face the State Thursday evening.
Connecticut resident Doris Reddington spends her winters in sunny Florida. She said she leaves Connecticut at the beginning of the new year to head down to the west coast of Florida, and comes back in the spring.
This year, it’s a little different.
“I come beginning of January and I leave the middle of May, but this year, I already changed my plane arrangements until June, towards the end of June,” Reddington said.
During Face the State, Gov. Lamont mentioned that those who are traveling back home to Connecticut should quarantine for two weeks, as that is a good amount of time to ensure you don’t have any of the coronavirus symptoms.
"I guess if somebody's coming back and they have a house here in Connecticut, I can't keep them away, you're welcome to come back. It's your house, but please self-quarantine for a period of time just to make sure you don't infect your neighbors in your neighborhood,” Lamont said.
For Reddington, she has no problem with that.
“Oh, that would be fine for me. I would not mind at all. I can get my groceries delivered there and stuff like that so that would be no problem,” she said, adding she would stay in Florida longer if need be.
She said she also has some friends in other states who have extended their stays, or have already done back.
