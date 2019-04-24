HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) -- Gov. Ned Lamont announced his first executive order on Wednesday.
The order calls for all state agencies to reduce energy consumption and environmental impacts.
The state has three goals to meet by 2030, reducing greenhouse gas emissions by 45 percent, reducing waste disposal by 25 percent, and water consumption by 10 percent.
Lamont said "as a major consumer of energy with more than 3,000 structures and 3,500 vehicles in our fleet, we can lower the state’s operating costs, support investment in sustainable businesses, and safeguard our environment."
For more on Lamont’s plan and energy efficiency programs underway in our state, click here.
(1) comment
Voters call for Lamont to not be a hypocrite and shove those tolls up his rear end.
