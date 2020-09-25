HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Governor Ned Lamont announced on Friday that he is calling the Connecticut General Assembly to convene in special session.
The special session is set to begin on Tuesday, September 29 at 9 a.m. to consider legislation on several policy issues as well as consider four nominations to fill a vacancy on the Supreme Court.
The governor’s special session call includes the consideration of legislation in the following areas:
- Establishing a performance-based regulation to hold the state’s electricity, gas, and water companies accountable for the critical services they provide to customers
- Ensuring local officials may administer absentee ballots in a secure and orderly manner during the November 2020 general election
- Authorizing school construction projects
- Updating the state’s Transfer Act
- Aligning Connecticut’s hemp program with federal law and providing opportunities for hemp growers and manufacturers in the state
- Updating the state’s environmental justice law to require public notice and community benefit agreements in certain circumstances
- Providing greater protection for employees in occupations engaged in construction on certain non-residential building, heavy, or highway works projects in Connecticut
- Permitting homeowners’ associations to obtain loans through the Supplemental Collapsing Foundation Loan Program
- Permitting some late property tax exemptions to be filed with towns
- Clarifying the ability of state marshals to recover costs for searching records of the Department of Motor Vehicles
Lamont said he is appointing Appellate Court Judge Christine E. Keller to serve on the connecticut Supreme Court to fill the vacancy created when Justice Richard Palmer reached the mandatory age of retirement in May.
In addition, Lamont announced the appointment of three others to fill vacancies on the Appellate Court, which include Judge Joan Alexander, Judge Melanie Cradle, Judge Robert Devlin, and Judge Jose A. Suarez.
Each of the nominations were the subject of public hearings held by the Judiciary Committee in August and then received favorable approvals by the committee.
For more information about the special session, click here.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.