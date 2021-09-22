HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – Gov. Ned Lamont is calling for the General Assembly to meet in a special session to renew the declaration of public health and civil preparedness emergencies that were issued amid the COVID-19 pandemic.
In a letter sent to lawmakers, Lamont said he is looking to extend the declarations through Feb. 15, 2022.
The current declarations are set to expire at the end of September.
Last week, Lamont said he would ask lawmakers to extend his emergency powers, which also expire at the end of this month.
Lamont’s emergency powers were put in place at the start of the pandemic.
He was able to issue hundreds of emergency orders for things like requiring face masks in certain settings, implementing mandates for vaccines, having the Dept. of Education set safety rules for schools and childcare, and providing more temporary housing.
Read Lamont’s full letter to lawmakers here.
(1) comment
If the governor gets his request, things need to change!! This eviction ban is killing small landlords (which are the majority of landlords). Rent assistance ? I applied in May for the thousands that tenants owe me, I've yet to see a dime. None of our local businesses can get employees, because people make more on unemployment, and don't have to pay rent.Protect us from Covid, fine, but correct this bureaucratic nightmare.
