HARTFORD, CT (WFSB) – The coronavirus hospitalizations in Connecticut are the highest they’ve been since June, and some are wondering what impact this could have on Phase 3 reopening.
Phase 3 reopening in CT is set to begin on Thursday and right now, there are no changes.
While there has been an uptick in cases, the need to rollback Phase 3 isn’t there because the infection rate is still quite low.
Governor Ned Lamont showed a slide during his coronavirus news conference, which compared Connecticut’s 1.64 percent positivity rate to the nation’s posititvity rate. Connecticut is the highest in the northeast, but beloew the national average of 4.6 percent and well below hotspots like South Dakota, Wisconsin, Idaho, and more.
Due to this, the state can continue with Phase 3 reopening on Thursday, but Lamont says the state needs to stay in this range to be able to keep the state open.
“There’s no absolute number, but I see the rapidity of how fast it changes and if you get to four or fiver percent, you have to reconsider what’s going on if that happens quickly,” Lamont said.
Lamont did his daily briefing by himself on Monday. He says that was out of an abundance of caution.
He says testing will be done for his staff twice a week. Prior to that, Lamont said he was getting tested every two or three weeks for the last several months.
